PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80.7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40-1.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI stock traded up $9.50 on Monday, reaching $162.67. 45,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.66. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

