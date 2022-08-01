PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,678. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08. The company has a market cap of $244.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

