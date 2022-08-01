PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $227,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 309.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,207. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

