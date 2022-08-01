Peony Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $31,933.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 308,279,282 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

