PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,795 shares of company stock worth $1,480,640. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

