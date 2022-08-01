Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.4 days.
Pennon Group Price Performance
Pennon Group stock remained flat at $11.74 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.76.
Pennon Group Company Profile
