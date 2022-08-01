Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group stock remained flat at $11.74 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

