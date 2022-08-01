Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 473 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $91.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

