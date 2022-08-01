Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.7% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

