Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $535.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.70 and its 200 day moving average is $562.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

