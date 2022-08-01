Pembroke Management LTD Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 401,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,597,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after buying an additional 199,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $16,272,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. 19,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,463. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

