Pembroke Management LTD Sells 540 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.12% of Watsco worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $274.33. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.42 and a 200 day moving average of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.