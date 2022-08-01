Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises about 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 856,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,055 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 564,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,041,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gentherm by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 428,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on THRM. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.18. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

