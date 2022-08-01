Pembroke Management LTD Raises Stock Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 244.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,215 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 5.66% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWMN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

