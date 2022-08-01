Pembroke Management LTD Buys 94,795 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,795 shares during the quarter. TTEC makes up approximately 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.97% of TTEC worth $37,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in TTEC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.97. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,049. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

