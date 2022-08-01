Peercoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,916.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Peercoin has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $4,916.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- PRIZM (PZM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.
- TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Peercoin Coin Profile
Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,679,596 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.
Peercoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
