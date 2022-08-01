Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.34) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 742 ($8.94) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 844.50 ($10.17).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 804.60 ($9.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,602.86. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($6.88) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($10.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 761 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 728.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.29%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

