Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.84. 4,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,967. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.32 and its 200 day moving average is $311.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.