PAX Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.34 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $600.32 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,767.28 or 0.07669346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00132868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032672 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

