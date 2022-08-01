Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.52 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.97 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00062945 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

