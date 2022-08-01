Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.52 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.97 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00062945 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014993 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000168 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.