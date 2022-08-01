PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PARTS iD Stock Performance

Shares of PARTS iD stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,577. PARTS iD has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $8.24.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

