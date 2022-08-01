Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Particl has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $864.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001958 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,330,880 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

