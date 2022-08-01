PARSIQ Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $26.71 million and $2.45 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

