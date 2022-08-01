Parachute Market Capitalization Achieves $503,939.16 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $503,939.16 and approximately $77,100.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

