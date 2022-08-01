Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Panasonic Stock Performance

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Panasonic has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

