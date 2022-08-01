Palmer Knight Co Sells 9,607 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises about 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after buying an additional 320,114 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.41. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,902. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

