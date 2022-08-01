Palmer Knight Co Sells 3,321 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palmer Knight Co lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

ADBE traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $410.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.