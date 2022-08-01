Palmer Knight Co Sells 32,263 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palmer Knight Co cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,263 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

