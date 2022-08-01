Palmer Knight Co Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palmer Knight Co cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $360.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,126. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.