Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
PTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 726,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,114. The company has a market cap of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.96.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
