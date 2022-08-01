Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

PTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 726,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,114. The company has a market cap of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

