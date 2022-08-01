Pablo G. Mercado Sells 2,475 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FIX stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $105.40. 9,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

