OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in July

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the June 30th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZMLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZMLF remained flat at $12.83 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

