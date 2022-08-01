Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $254,162.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 35,736,953 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.