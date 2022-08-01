Oxbull.tech Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,559.00 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $2,559.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00613455 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
