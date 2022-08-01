Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXBR. TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.