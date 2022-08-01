Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s 7th Largest Position

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 2.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,779,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

