Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY remained flat at $168.50 on Monday. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $16.3772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.