Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY remained flat at $168.50 on Monday. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Orient Overseas (International) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $16.3772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

(Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also

