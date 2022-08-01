Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHY stock remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

