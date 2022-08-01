Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 236,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.5% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $77.55. 89,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,794. The stock has a market cap of $206.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

