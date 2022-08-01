OptionRoom Hits Market Cap of $254,642.69 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $254,642.69 and $27,927.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00620702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.
About OptionRoom
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
