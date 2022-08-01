Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Optimi Health Price Performance

Shares of OPTHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Optimi Health has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

