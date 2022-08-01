Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Optimi Health Price Performance
Shares of OPTHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Optimi Health has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.71.
Optimi Health Company Profile
