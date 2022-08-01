Onooks Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $70,813.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00625492 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
