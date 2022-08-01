Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the June 30th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OPHLY opened at $9.32 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.