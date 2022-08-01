Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the June 30th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OPHLY opened at $9.32 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

