ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $28,922,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEOK Stock Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.75. 23,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,162. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

