ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 271.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

