ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of ON stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 271.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Articles
