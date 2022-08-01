Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.17 and a beta of 0.31. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

