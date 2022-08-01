Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

OCUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.