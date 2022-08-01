OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 53.4% in July

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OceanPal Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,566. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

OceanPal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the second quarter worth $121,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

