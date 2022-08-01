OceanEx Token Price Hits $0.0003 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $560,267.08 and $4,494.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

