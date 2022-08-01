Nxt 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,638.00 (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Nxt has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $87,638.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025798 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017323 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005275 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
