nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$720.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.27 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. 47,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 52.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 27.2% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

